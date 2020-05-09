Beyoncé, the queen of Halloween costumes !

Beyoncé is not called Queen B for nothing. She dances, sings of which tubes are humming the whole world, it is a planetary star to thousands of fans…but this is not all : it chooses very well his Halloween costumes. In the life of every day, the star dazzles us with her outfits in the air, her hair perfect and her make up worked, then, when it comes to Halloween, the singer, 38-year-old knows so much more make us shudder !

Barbie doll, Janet Jackson or even american athlete, the creativity of Beyoncé is without limit ! She does not hesitate to set the stage for her husband, the rapper Jay-Z and their daughter Blue Ivy, we discover costumes that are always more original from year to year. If the competition is tough, (one thinks in particular of the disguises out of the ordinary of Heidi Klum), it has been able to impose itself in the world of transformation. There are no more than a few days before to see how the Carter family (also comprised of his twin Sir and Rumi, aged 2 years, which may be of the party this year) will be in disguise for Halloween. In the meantime, back on the costumes of the most original Beyoncé.