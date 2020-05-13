Beyoncé : the secret to ensure that his work does not emp…

Beyoncé juggles between his work of mom and her career as an artist, without this being detrimental to the well-being of its children. How does she do it ? A close reveals its secrets.

When you have a career as a singer, an actress, a socialite, a rate of 100 per hour, a pristine image to maintain, a husband, and only 24 hours in a day, how are we to educate properly her three young children ? Beyoncé has the answer, revealed by a close the pages of the magazine People Wednesday 24 July : “His priority is his children, explained this intimate. Seen from the outside, it might seem that his career takes precedence over everything, but it is the opposite. His career comes after, his children are his number one priority.“

The “mom fantastic“, according to this close, to Blue Ivy, age 6, and twins Sir and Rumi, 2 years old, is “very involved“in the education of his three toddlers. “It takes him time to juggle between his schedule and her children, she always makes sure that they do the activities, ils are not left to fend for themselves when she is working.“

Note that it is particularly busy these days with the release of the film The Lion King – she lends her voice to the character of Nala, and sang in and produced the original soundtrack. Blue Ivy also made an appearance in the video of the song Spirit – another tip from Beyoncé to combine easily work and education of his cherubim.

We will also retain the council of Beyoncé and Jay Z delivered to Meghan Markle and prince Harry when they met at the premiere of the Lion King London : one of “always find time for them.“Queen B. would she become a Queen Mum ?

