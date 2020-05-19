Beyoncé unveils new images of its collection Adidas X Ivy Park

While the year-end holidays are approaching and everyone is lifting the foot, Beyoncé remains focused on its projects, and disseminates new images of its collection of fashion Adidas x Ivy Park.
Beyoncé had launched his first collection, Ivy Park for women with the retailer Topshop in 2016, but she became fully owner of her brand, in 2018, before partnering with a giant of the sportswear German Adidas in April last year.
A collection inclusive
The new images of the upcoming collection show Beyoncé, who poses in amazing places, ranging from stock wigs to a laundromat.
The collection is very fashion includes suits, mat, cyclists and sneakers for both men and women, as well as accessories.
The range will decline a palette ranging from orange to purple through brown and cream. The first accessories will cost 25 dollars but parts can fly up to 250 dollars. The range will be inclusive: it will be offered from XS to XL. It will be on sale from January 18, 2020.