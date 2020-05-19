Beyoncé unveils new images of its collection Adidas X Ivy Park

While the year-end holidays are approaching and everyone is lifting the foot, Beyoncé remains focused on its projects, and disseminates new images of its collection of fashion Adidas x Ivy Park.

Beyoncé had launched his first collection, Ivy Park for women with the retailer Topshop in 2016, but she became fully owner of her brand, in 2018, before partnering with a giant of the sportswear German Adidas in April last year.