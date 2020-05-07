Beyoncé unveils new images of its collection Adidas X Ivy Park

(Relaxnews) – as the year-end holidays are approaching and everyone is lifting the foot, Beyoncé remains focused on its projects and release new images from his collection fashion Adidas x Ivy Park, which will be released in early 2020.

Beyoncé launched her first collection, Ivy Park for women with the retailer Topshop in 2016, but she became fully owner of her brand, in 2018, before partnering with a giant of sportswear Adidas German last April.

She mentioned in a statement the creative process for the work in this collection that will be released on January 18, 2020.

“It is a dream become a reality relaunch Ivy Park as the only owner of it,” said the star. “My team has worked hard with Adidas to give life to my vision for this first collection and I am grateful and proud. Accessories clothing and shoes, I wanted to draw and rethink the items that can become armor favorite of all (….)”

“With Beyoncé, we shared the same goal of putting creativity before all the rest to go beyond what we had previously done and create something entirely new,” said Torben Schumacher, in charge of adidas Originals, and Style. “The first collection Adidas x Ivy Park unites the vision of Beyoncé on the expertise and authenticity sports and innovative design from Adidas.”

The new images of the upcoming collection show Beyoncé takes a break in amazing places, ranging from stock wigs to a laundromat. The collection is very fashion includes suits, mat, cyclists and sneakers for both men and women, as well as accessories.

The range will decline a palette ranging from orange to purple, passing through the brown and the cream. The first accessories will cost 25 dollars but parts can fly up to 250 dollars. It should be noted that the range will be inclusive, it will be offered from XS to XL.