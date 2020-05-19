Beyoncé very upset : this is why she has abandoned her musical project with Cardi B…

Queen B is very strict when it comes to music. Queen of pop and social networks, Beyoncé manages her image as a person. The singer, 38-year-old knows how to create the surprise each release of a new title. But when one of the songs leaked, she abandons the project. This is what happened to her duet with the rapper Cardi B.

On the same subject

Beyoncé upset, her duet with Cardi B will never leave !

Yes, a feat between the two american artists are good, but will never see the light of day. In 2017, the producer J White Did It had to meet Beyoncé and Cardi B for a duo who must surely be fabulous. He explained in a video : “Three years ago I did sing Beyoncé with Cardi, and it has gone wrong, because the information has been shared online. I was as excited as everyone else. I was sitting quiet, then I look at the Internet, and it had been leaked”.

Queen B therefore slammed the door to this musical project, failing to create the surprise as usual. We will not listen, therefore, never this its because of a certain Ashby The Mix Engineer, who also worked on the song. Despite his apology, Beyoncé did not go back on its decision.

To read also :

From Katy Perry to Beyoncé : the strange cravings of the stars pregnant

Rihanna becomes one of the british artists of the richest