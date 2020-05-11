Beyoncé, what movies have marked her acting career? Actually Beyoncé

Beyoncé discovered a passion for the cinema

Beyoncé is known for being a singer of talent. In recent years, it has become a must in the world of music. A power that earned him the nickname of “Queen B”. If everyone knows its voice capabilities, the diva is just as comfortable in the studio than on a movie set. And if it is said that between the music and the cinema, there is only a step, the star has already crossed more than once. On several occasions, she has played roles original or invented for it. While she was still with Destiny’s Child, the young woman is ready to play in the comedy and plays his first character in 2002. It becomes Foxxy Cleopatra in the film “Austin Powers Goldmember”. A benefit noticed and adored by his fans. A year later, she repeated the experience and plays in “The Fighting Tempatations”, where she is a jazz singer who converted to the gospel.

In almost all his appearances, Beyoncé is inspired by her daily life to give life to his characters. In “The Pink Panther”, released in 2005, here in the diva’s very well known, Xania, who is suspected of murder by inspector Clouseau. All records are suitable for him, ranging from the biopic up to the thriller. Including “Obsessed”, where she and her husband, a fund manager, are harassed by an office colleague. His legendary voice, he can also double up characters for animation films, such as “Epic: the battle of the secret kingdom,” or more recently “The Lion King”. The remake was a success, in particular thanks to the release of his album “parallel The Lion King: The Gift”.