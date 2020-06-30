Beyoncé will release its next film, “Black is the King”, Disney+

Presented as a new “album visual”, produced and directed by the star, this movie is going to resume the music The Lion King : The Gift, original soundtrack of the remake of the The Lion King.

Fans of Queen B, waiting for the 31 of July with impatience. To this date, the streaming platform, Disney+ will issue the latest creation of the star, reports The Hollywood Reporter. Baptized Black is the King, “this album visual is working to re-imagine the lessons of the The Lion King to destination ‘small kings and queens today in search of their own crowns’.”

Video IfKOacT7oX0

The film is “in production for a year” note of the magazine, since the launch of the new version (not animated version) of the The Lion King. It is based on your original tape, for which Beyoncé was already in motion, and that had been the object a album, The Lion King : The Gift.

According to the terms of studies, Parkwood Entertainment, in collaboration with Disney, is about to propose “Memories to recount and celebrate the lived experience of the Black people with the whole world”. With special guests, highlights the The Hollywood Reporter : Childish Gambino, Kendrick Lamar, William Pharrell and Jay-Z.

The singer is not his first initiative in this area. An “album visual”, Lemonade – launch in 2016 HBO – had strengthened its position as a powerful standard bearer of the struggle against racism. This new creation is proved by an impressive wave of protests against racism and police violence took place in the united States.