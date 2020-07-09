That does not go unnoticed, an american politician : KW Millerhas created controversy by claiming on Twitter that Beyoncé “pretended,” to be african–american, it would be Italian. KW Miller goes even further by writing that Queen B worshipped in the Church of satanist and is part of a plan George Soros (a billionaire became a philanthropist, is the target of complotistes, and of the various political movements of the extreme right, because it provides financial support to various causes in the liberal) in favor of the motion Black Lives Matter... Here is the tweet in their natural habitat :
Beyoncé is not even from africa–american. She pretends to exposure. His real name is Ann Marie Lastrassi. She is Italian. This is all part of the Soros agenda Deep in the State for the movement Black Lives Matter. BEYONCE IS RECOMMENDED!
KW Miller continues and argues. He explains that the title “The training” it is in reality a “encoded message” in the “he admitted that it was clear that it was demonic and promised a worship to the churches satanic of Alabama and Louisiana”.
The title begins with these words :
What happened after New Orleans!? – Bitch... I’m back by popular demand! – You hate cheesy with that illuminati mess.
either “That is–this is what happened after The New–Orleans ?! – Shit... I’m back by popular demand ! – To all of you, the nerd that hate me, and pretend that I belong to the Illuminati.“
KW Miller has certainly felt concerned, or even attacked, because, obviously, he knows how to keep his paranoia to kick the tweet and ride on the networks... Nothing in the day of 5 July, this gentleman has tweeted 60 times... Here is another, dated the same day :
Beyoncé and Jay Z are advised. Their secrets must be revealed. A stop to enjoy the music horrible and can–to be able to–we leave the truth hidden ? No, I don’t think.
You will have understood, the abuse of the networks is dangerous for the mental health, “the internet is really well -“ but you need to know to take a step back...