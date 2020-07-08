Beyoncé would be the Italian and the satanic accusation surprising for an american politician

While the movement Black Lives Matter continues to fall in the united States, the supporters of the party of the conservatives in the u.s. do not hesitate to use all means to support their cause in order to avoid that the power currently in place falls out, a situation that could be of benefit to the democrats, the candidate of the u.s. The congress has launched accusations surprising against Beyoncé.

The wife of rapper us Jay-Z is a representative of the movement of african-americans in the united States and has been the target of K. W. Miller, a prominent political figure close to Trump, who wants to become a mp, who recently took Beyoncé accused of being satanic and not to be african-american, but Italian.

In fact, K. W. Miller, made a statement to burst on his Twitter account, “Beyoncé is not even african-american. She pretends to make them talk. His real name is Ann Marie Lastrassi. She is Italian. This is part of a plan of Soros and the deep state for the movement Black Lives Matter. Beyoncé, you are warned” he said in the social network, according to him, the real name of the singer would be Ann Marie Lastrassi and it would be Italian before you accuse him also of being a satanist by the lyrics of the song “Training”.

“I hope that all of you know the song of Beyoncé, and Training, there is a coded message to the globalists ? In the song, she admits that she is wrong and that she prays to the churches satanic in Alabama and Louisiana. She still has symbols satanists with him.” added K. W. Miller, while the singer has not reacted to the words controversial and strangest of american politics.