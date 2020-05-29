Beyoncé x Adidas : what we know about the collab’ mode the most anticipated of 2020

The diva american chains collaborations, through its brand Ivy Park. Adidas promises a fruitful collaboration, but also inclusive and unisex. In the style entirely new Beyoncé, in accordance with the DNA Logo.

Beyoncé adds three bands to his bow

Beyoncé is a fan unconditional of sneakers Adidas. She has a countless number of sneakers of all colors. The good news of their collaboration came in April, when the distribution on the account Instagram Adidas. A video of the enigmatic, which launches promises.

Read also: winter Sports : our outfits of ski favorite to defeat the cold with style

The singer was expected at the beginning of December to spread some pictures of the collaboration, on Instagram also. It adds three bands to his bow, for the greatest pleasure of the public.

Beyoncé has a certain creative vision, in which Adidas sets in, as the right choice. This contract promises to be very fruitful. Hoping that it gives birth to a new empire style in sportswear, worn by an ambassador, a strong and bright.

The collaboration Beyoncé x Adidas

The collaboration will be available on January 18, 2020, just a little late for Father Christmas. The diva american leads us into a new vision of sportswear.

It offers a collection of many facets. Also, the pieces are unisex. In fact, many men already wear the Ivy Park, so he is here to promote inclusion. Provide a collection unisex also breaks the pseudo rules of dress. There’s no doubt about it, the parts will be sold out in a few hours.

Read also: The collection Intimissimi x Chiara Ferragni, for a winter comfortable and sexy

Among the pictures released by Beyoncé, we recognize the iconic model Samba from Adidas. Twisté to the way Ivy Park, with the registration of the mark in orange, on the tongue. This alliance aims to strengthen and inspire the next generation of designers. It also helps to convey the positive values and identify business opportunities. Together, Beyoncé and Adidas are planning to develop Ivy Park, to accompany young athletes and designers.

If you have enjoyed reading this article, you might also want to read: 17 beautiful books to enrich his culture, fashion, Holidays, end-of-year : 15 flat shoes for dancing by taking your foot or even Our selection of lipsticks perfect for autumn-winter.