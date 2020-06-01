Beyonce, Yannick Noah… They are calling for justice after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis (Video)

Since the death of George Floyd, who was killed by a police officer in Minneapolis on Monday, may 25, the United States are ablaze. The protests increased. Among the people who marched in the street alongside of anonymous, found the singer Ariana Grande sign reading Black Lives Matter in hand, or even the supermodel Emily Ratajkowski that has long related the walking to Los Angeles in a story Instagram published Saturday, may 30. On Instagram, celebs who have posted photos in the wake of the death of George Floyd to be indignant are many : Madonna, Justin Bieber… The singer Beyoncé has launched a petition calling for justice for George Floyd. It has already been signed by over 9 million people. In France, Yannick Noah released a photo of him where he wears a t-shirt on which is written : “I can’t breathe” (editor’s Note : I can’t breathe), the last words spoken by George Floyd.

A video of Anonymous accuses the police

The death of this man, african-american 46-year-old has set fire to the powder. His arrest was filmed and the video circulated widely. We see one of the police officers who supported his knee on the neck of the man then lying on the ground. This last allowed himself to be handcuffed without a problem. In a video released Friday, may 29, the hacker group Anonymous has said that the police in Minneapolis was responsible for the death of 193 citizens of the us. The situation has not calmed down in recent days. Washington in the night of Sunday to Monday, the protests have lit fires under the gaze of the police.

By Melanie C.