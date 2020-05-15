Beyoncé’s father suffers from cancer of the breast

In a trailer of the show “Good Morning America”, Mathew Knowles, father of Beyoncé, has announced that he has been diagnosed with breast cancer.

Tuesday 1st October 2019, the television program “Good Morning America” has posted a short trailer on his Twitter account, in which we see Mathew Knowles, father of Beyoncé and Solange Knowles, solemnly sitting opposite the presenter Michael Strahan, and talk about her breast cancer. The caption of the publication is going right to the point : “Mathew Knowles, father of Beyoncé and Solange sits down in head-to-head with Michael Strahan, and will reveal its fight against breast cancer.” When Michael Strahan asked him “how have you announced the diagnosis to your family ?”, the teaser ends, leaving the answer of his guest in abeyance until Wednesday, 2 October, the date on which the program is broadcast in the United States.

A rare cancer in humans

Breast cancer in men is rare, accounting for just 1% of the total number of breast cancers, and 0.5% of cancers in men, according to the statistics of La Ligue contre le cancer. This type of cancer is more likely to happen to men who have exceeded the sixty.

Mathew Knowles, 67 years old, was the manager of the group Destiny’s Child, composed of singers Kelly Rowland, Michelle Williams and his daughter, Beyoncé, from the late 1990s to 2006, the year during which the group is separated. He then supervised the solo career of Beyoncé until 2011. The wife of Jay-Z, rewarded for 23 Grammy Awards throughout his career, had then decided not to meddle with his father in his professional life, and it has been since a relationship is somewhat tense with him. Mathew Knowles was also the manager of his second daughter just as talented, Solange Knowles.

Beyoncé committed against the cancer

He was married for 31 years, Tina Knowles-Lawson, the mother of Beyoncé and Solange whom he divorced in 2011. He is remarried to former model Gena Charmaine Avery in 2013, while his ex-wife has rebuilt her life with actor Richard Lawson. The announcement of the unfortunate cancer of Mathew Knowles coincides with the beginning of The October rose, global event whose purpose is to encourage people to get screened for breast cancer and to raise funds to finance the research against the cancer. For the rest, Beyoncé had already shown engaged in the fight against cancer. In October 2018, his performance for the gala City of Hope, a center for cancer research, had raised $ 6 million, according to the magazine “Forbes”.

