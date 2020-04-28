Bia appoints Bankroll Fresh favourite rapper and shows her love to Big Sean and Nicki Minaj

Bia has recently talked about his musical influences and has named a few artists such as Bankroll Fresh, Big Sean, and Nicki Minaj as a rapper she loves.

His style may have been heavily influenced by the late singer Aaliyah when she was growing up, but Bia has created his own path. The star rapper is on the rise for some time, especially after having signed with the label i am OTHER by Pharrell Williams. However, his career has been a little halted in the years that followed its implementation in the gap. Now that she is able to deploy its wings, we saw a lot more of the native of Massachusetts.

Russ has added Bia to her single “Best on Earth”, a hit song that has not only presented Bia to a wider audience, but also received a co-signer Rihanna. “I would say that this was one of the best days for me in my career,” said the rapper to HipHopDX. “Because Rihanna, she is one of my favorite people in the world. And have a co-signer such as a pair, it means a lot already. But having the co-signer, like your favorite person. As one of the people that you are looking to find inspiration or one of the people that you want to put the bar. It was overwhelming for me. It just hit differently. “

Bia is defined as “a true student of rap,” which explores the styles and the flow of those who are to be regarded as icons, as well as his peers. “In regard to the rap and the flow, I’ve always been very attached to the rap. I am a person of type flow,” added Bia. “I love the flow from Big Sean. I love Nicki Minaj. She influenced me a lot. I love Bankroll Fresh. Bankroll Fresh is to this day one of my rappers of all time favourite. People ask me:” Who has been my greatest inspiration? ” They always think it was Big Sean and I always say to people that it was Bankroll Fresh. I am a true student of rap. I love the rap. I love the music. I’m shit at least a year or two before it pops. ” Check out Bia share a movie clip sexy of herself while she raps with his latest single “Cover Girl” and watch his interview with us on Between the lines below.

