Big argument between Kim and Kourtney Kardashian

If the reality tv show The Incredible Family Kardashian we used for several seasons with many scenes of tension and drama, a new cap has been reached, with a very violent quarrel filmed between Kim and Kourtney. Scratches, slaps and foundation on the wall, the images are of a rare violence…

In Kardashian, life is not a long quiet river, and it is for this reason that cameras follow the most popular of american families everywhere since now 18 seasons.

In The Incredible Family Kardashianthe show aired on channel E! it therefore follows the adventures of Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, and their mother, Kris. During his second marriage with Caitlyn Jenner, it has also given birth to Kendall and Kylie Jenner, two other stars of the show followed on the entire planet. And while the season 18 is currently airing on E! in France, a scene has marked the world, and for good reason : Kim and Kourtney, the two eldest, quarrel violently, and not only verbally, but physically. And it is only the first episode. Suffice to say that this new season, which airs exclusively since 3 April on E! in France, may be under high tension…

But then, what was it really spent ? In an unlikely sequence, we see Kim and Kourtney share numerous slaps, screaming, under the stares, dumbfounded, Kendall and Khloé. Images that have shocked America, and pushed Jimmy Fallon, the famous presenter of The Tonight Showto conduct the investigation. Reached by phone, because even Kardashian must comply with the containment, Kim Kardashian explained what had happened, but without providing the explanations :

“It was pretty intense. I’m rarely violent, but she has scratched so hard, you don’t see it on the pictures, but I was bleeding. We don’t see too much of the details. When I looked at my arm, and I saw that she had really scratched, that I felt on my back, I hit her in the back. I’m not very proud of.”

In the episode aired, we can see that Kourtney is upset after the refusal of Kim to parade at the Fashion Week in Paris for $ 400,000, and that the latter considers already work much more than his sisters. The good atmosphere, what. Following the incident, production has been suspended from filming for a week. According to several rumors, the relationship between Kim and Kourtney would not be the best, the first accusing the second of his lack of involvement in the program. At least with this fight, I will not be able to reproach him for not having given of his person…

