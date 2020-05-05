Big Sean, Travis Scott, Wale have designed jerseys NBA !

As we know since a long time and we saw it recently with the death of the legend of basketball Kobe Bryantthis sport builds links enough individuals with the world of rap and Hip-Hop. For this reason, the NBA has offered some rappers with a unique opportunity : that of customize jerseys.

A collaboration between Bleacher Report, the NBA itself and Mitchell & Ness that gives rise to the NBA’s Remix Collection.

And the list of the six rappers selected is rather prestigious : Travis Scott for the jersey of the Houston Rockets, Schoolboy Q for the Los Angeles Lakers or even Big Sean for the Detroit Pistons, E-40 attends him of one of the vice-champion of the NBA, the Golden State Warriors, or Wale at the finish of the Washington Wizards.

The artists therefore find themselves as the heads of posters and defend their origins. Jerseys for which rappers are inspired in their personal and professional experiences. The observers, the most frequent will then be quickly hidden references to artists in the new shirts of the teams, including the planet on the jersey of Houston with reference to the Astroworld of Travis…

The marketing director of the brand Bleacher Report has also stated :

“Bleacher Report lives at the intersection of sport and culture. NBA Remix Collection is probably the best physical representation of this mission. It merges the hip-hop music and basketball at the local level, with innovative designs that will fuel the conversation among a community of fans who are the new vanguard of style.”

The owner of Michell & Ness Kevin Wulff has also been expressed about this new partnership. He said :

“Mitchell & Ness x Bleacher Report is a partnership that allows the two brands to benefit from a continuing dynamic in the area where sport and entertainment collide. We are thrilled with the latest collection NBA Remix and of how this partnership continues to make great progress towards that culture of life style sports.”

Photos to come find right here to discover the collection that should sell like hotcakes :