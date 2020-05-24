Bikini and protections anti-coronavirus assorted, Lizzo is ready for the summer





FREDERIC J. BROWN via Getty Images At the time of the outbreak of coronavirus, the singer Lizzo has decreed the summer of 2020 launched, and it is displayed with an outfit for any occasion.

PEOPLE – Welcome to the summer of 2020”. While the mask cloth is in the process of becoming, the fact of the news, the indispensable accessory of the spring, the american singer Lizzo has already turned to look at the warmer months of the year. At the time of the outbreak of coronavirus, the interpreter of the tube “Juice” is as well posted on Instagram dressed in a totally trendy.

Matching his gloves and his mask in a bikini colorful, so it has been even stronger than the trikini was recently launched by a brand of swimwear. And in light of the restrictions that are put in place around the world on the beaches to face the pandemic of covid-19, it’s a safe bet that Lizzo is not the last of the summer to wear this kind of outfit. See also on the HuffPost: The mini handbag Lizzo will make her mad with jealousy Mary Poppins





