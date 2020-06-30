Bilal Hasani: his surprise appearance in the film “Eurovision song contest: The Story of the Fire of the Saga” – News from Bilal Hassani

Bilal Hassani is back in the universe of Eurovision. The ex-candidate of France participated in the last production of Netflix. The platform decided to create a film that shows the behind the scenes of the biggest singing competition of the European union. The story chronicles the journey of a duo of iceland, Lars Erickssong (played by Will Ferrell) and Sigrit Erickdottir (played by Rachel McAdams).

These two singers will represent their country in Eurovision. But in reality, nobody believes in his talent. Going to have to demonstrate what they are capable of, and this in front of millions of viewers.