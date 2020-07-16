Bilal Hassani: the clip of “Do the void” is here! – Actu Bilal Hassani

It is here! This Thursday, July 16, Bilal Hassani has unveiled the clip of “Do the void”, their new song from their upcoming album.

Through the video made by Matthew Allard, the young man was to dance with other dancers. Immersed in different worlds, Bilal Hassani changes is seen also signed Christian Louboutin or Mugler and hairstyles!

True homage to its idols of youth, Bilal Hassani added a couple of winks in this clip is very colourful, with the different tables. He is dressed in a suit, iconic, hair, has already been worn by Lady Gaga and designed by the designer Charlie Le Mindu.