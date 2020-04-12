Bill accepts the challenge and makes the ‘handstand challenge’… how awful!

Lto gymnast american Simone Days agree and surprised with a challenge viral on social networks.

On this occasion, the gymnast with the most medals of world history (25), was the protagonist of the challenge, “Handstand Challenge”, started by the actor Tom Holland, which consists in standing on the floor with your hands and try to take off the pants in any way.

Bill was standing with his hands for more than 50 secondsat the same time trying to take off his pants with feet, although in some moments it seemed that he was about to lose balance, is maintained and managed to meet the challenge to perfection.

“I hurt the wrists when you see this! hahaha”, was the comment of the exgimnasta of 32 years, Alicia Sacramone. “I did so with pants that have fasteners at the ankles!”, exclaimed a user.