Bill Belichick does not want to talk about Tom Brady

The head coach of the Patriots of New England, Bill Belichick, was asked about his former quarterback star Tom Brady, Monday, but he refused to expand on the subject, simply saying that his attention is directed towards the next season.

The experienced pilot has discussed with the media during a conference call that it has initiated admitting the impossibility of summarizing in a few words all the meaning of the contribution of Brady over the years. Belichick has simply recalled to reporters the essence of his remarks contained in a communiqué issued shortly after the signing of the contract of the pivot 42-year-old with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In this text, the instructor claimed that directing his ex-protected had been a privilege in his eyes.

For recent statements by the player concerned, who knew before the season 2019 as it was his last, the coach does not want to answer.

“It is in the past. We are concentrated on this campaign, and we look at what are our options. Then, we will take the decisions and we will plan to prepare to be competitive as much as possible this year”,-he said.

The “Pats” are relying for the moment on Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer at quarterback. The selection of a pivot in the repechage scheduled from 23 to 25 April is not to be excluded.

“This is a group of hopes interesting, and this cuvée is probably one with the most depth,” said simply Belichick.