Bill Belichick emphasizes depth in a position of quarterbacks in the draft

With only two quarterbacks on the roster, and the incessant question of how to replace the New England Patriots Tom Brady after two successful decades, Bill Belichick spoke about the class of 2020 of pins available in the next draft.

Belichick called the quarterbacks rookie coming to the NFL as a “group is interesting, and probably has depth at the position.”

The Patriots, whose first recruitment will be on the 23rd global, could take advantage of that depth with any of their 12 selections. Joe Burrow LSU, Tua Tagovailoa of Alabama, Jordan Love of the Utah State and Justin Hebert of Oregon are ranked as the four best quarterbacks available, in that order, by the analyst of the draft ESPN’s Todd McShay.

Currently, the Patriots have on their roster for Jarrett Stidham, who was drafted in the fourth round of the draft in 2019. Belichick acknowledged that the Patriots will have an open mind while giving shape to your personal offensive and their general system without Brady.

“The last two decades, everything we did, every decision we make in terms of planning more taken with the idea of how to make things better for Tom Brady. In saying that, we have had several situations in which we knew that Tom was not going to be the quarterback,” said Belichick, in reference to the 2008 season, when Brady suffered an injury that ended his season in only 15 games after having started, and in 2016, when Brady served a suspension in the first four games of the schedule.

“In those situations, we adapt to what we the player (Matt Cassel in 2018, and Jimmy Garoppolo and Jacoby Brissett in 2016) and to direct everything toward what was best for that player, in the same way in which we did everything to do what is best for Tom, to help our offense. I can’t really see that changing, no matter who is the quarterback, we’ll try to make things work smoothly and efficiently to take advantage of your strengths and skills. Whatever they are the things in particular that player, we will try to work on them or at least give you the opportunity to execute them,” explained Belichick.

Jarrett Stidham will have the opportunity to take the reins of offensive of the New England Patriots. AP Photo

Of the quarterbacks on his roster, Stidham and Brian Hoyer, Belichick said that, along with the offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, “we certainly have a good sense of both.”

We have spent a bit of time with Brian and Stid. The circumstances will be different this year and see how it develops. To begin with, the main thing is to give everyone the opportunity to compete, to make people feel comfortable with the skills of the position they play, the communication that is needed. We will evaluate the players when we have opportunity to do so”, he added.

The teleconference Monday is the first time that Belichick answered questions from that Brady signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. For a start, he shared a statement in which he wished that the reporters are good and he thanked those who are in the first line of battle against the pandemic of the coronavirus, to say that what happens in the world, offers a perspective of what is most important.

After, he jumped to the topic of Brady.

“At the start of free agency, I made a statement about Tom. Of course , it would be impossible to summarize everything that Tom did in 20 years in a comment. Then and now, but I was sincere in everything I said about him. I am sure that we will talk about it for the next few years and decades. Now, we move forward and we focus on the draft,” said the coach.

Inevitably, Belichick was asked about Brady and if it was a surprise that would leave New England. Belichick described what happened as “water under the bridge” to make it clear that, in his opinion, is already a thing of the past.

“We’re really focused on this season and try to look at the opportunities that we have, make decisions and prepare ourselves to be as competitive as we can this year,” he insisted.

If that means recruiting a quarterback early in the draft, naturally, Belichick was not going to give any signal.

“Similar to most years, there is a wide range of players and some of the systems in which they played in the schoolboy are different to what we use or what the traditional NFL look. Some are closer at the schematics to that,” said Belichick. “Each player has their own skills, their own circumstances. Some have played well in all of your stage collegial, others had an exceptional year last season or the last two, maybe in 2019, the other in 2018, and then, for some reason, did not have the same level the past two years, but so is this more or less.

“There are always a variety of things that you should try to give it shape and to analyze them. Certainly there are many interesting players, players who really have good arms, which can really throw. Some are athletic, some have won many games and shown competitiveness, and instincts”, he added.