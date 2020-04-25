Bill Belichick leaves his dog ‘in charge’

The coach of the New England Patriots and also the general manager of the organization, Bill Belichick, ‘commissioned’ to your dog in the seat that was in the Draft of the NFLin one of the images most curious during the second day of the event.

Belichick he arose from his seat while performing the selective virtual. Then, your dog was left in place while the coach was leaving the room.

The pictures soon caught the attention, after all the attendees to the Draft, the rest of the 31 teams, they realized that the dog was in place of the award-winning coach, as the staff televisaba the selective and also hundreds of spectators.

The image was even more curious after a few seconds, when Belichick he returned to the room, found the dog and rewarded him with a snack as a sign of good behavior.

The images soon became viral in social networks, in which tens of users commented on the curious incident of the Draft.