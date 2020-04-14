Bill Belichick speaks out Tom Brady and the future of the Patriots

Following the departure of Tom Brady of the Patriots Bill Belichick had remained in silence ─with the exception of a few words expressed in a statement from Robert Kraft─ around the issue. Finally, the coach of New England spoke about the case.

This Monday, in a telephone conference call, Belichick explained that during the 20 years of stay with Brady, the team sought to facilitate its work, something that will be with the successor of the winner of six Super Bowls. He added that as has had to work without the graduate of Michigan before.

“Everything we did, every decision made in terms of planning, were made with the idea of doing what’s best for Tom Brady. Now that that has been said, we have been in several situations where we played and we knew that Tom would not be the quarterback. This goes back to Matt Cassel, Jimmy Garoppolo, Jacoby Brissett and situations as well,” explained ‘The Monk’. “I don’t see the change. Who is the quarterback, we will try to make things work efficiently and smoothly for that player and we will take advantage of your strengths and skills”.

Also, Belichick is showed in accordance with the group of quarterbacks that are in the organization by the time ─the veteran Brian Hoyer and second-year player Jarret Stidham─, who gave them the vote of confidence.

“We have spent some much time with Brian as with Stid. I think that we have a very good ─Josh McDaniels, and I do ó, we have a very good feeling for these two players,” said the coach of 67 years.

Will another QB?

Finally, Belichick indicated that the Class of 2020 will enter the NFL via the draft has prospects highlights. This is consistent with the report that points out that the Patriots are interested in Jordan Love ─other rumors more venture to put to Justin Hebert as a man to follow for New England.

“There are several interesting players and guys with very good arms, can throw the ball to players are highly athletic, some have won many games and have shown their competitiveness and instinct. Well that is an interesting group, and probably that it has a depth decent“said the HC.