Bill Nye is dancing to the track from Lizzo during the New York Fashion Week

It turns out that Bill Nye is not just a guy – scientist, the engineer and popular commentator on scientific have been some movements that we did not know we had to see while enjoying the sounds of Lizzo.

Nye turned heads after a video of him walking … or should we say dancing on a runway at New York Fashion Week has been published on TikTok, the application short video very popular.

This is the kind of thing that you must see for yourself to fully appreciate.

In the video, Nye can be seen sporting a blue blazer floral in the framework of the fashion show Blue Jacket. The show was held Wednesday to raise awareness for men’s health and the treatment of prostate cancer.

So that other participants can be seen walking down the aisle, Nye has decided to step it up a notch with his dance moves while the song of Lizzo “Juice” filled the room. While he was heading towards the end of the track, you can hear how the audience encouraged him to continue shouting “let’s Go Bill”.

Jessica Weiss was ringside and took the video that has accumulated millions of views on social networks.

She told CNN that she grew up watching on tv’s popular show broadcast by Nye in the 1990s, “Bill Nye the Science Guy”.

“When he started dancing on the” Juice “of Lizzo, I knew that this would be very popular because they are both iconic,” said Weiss. “This is my third fashion week and I’ve never seen anyone have as much fun as Bill Nye when going down the track. “

The Blue Jacket Fashion Show has presented men of the worlds of fashion, entertainment, health and media, to talk about early detection, risk factors, and the importance of early treatment, according to a press release.

The show highlighted designers like Brooks Brothers, Michael Kors, Hugo Boss and John Varvatos. The goal of the creators was to give a personal touch to the blue blazer traditional.