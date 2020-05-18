Bill Pullman is reacting to the video deep of Donald Trump on himself as the chairman of the Independence Day

Kim Lee
Pullman has portrayed the president in the classic movie of 1996, many citing his global discourse of drama as one of the leadership moments the most inspiring film.

Even though we know can never be the real reasons why president Trump decided to insert himself in a moment of fictional inspirational leadership in the midst of a true global crisis, we know that the man who gave life to this speech originally thought.

“My voice belongs to me, and I am not running for the presidential elections this year,” said Pullman. The Hollywood Reporter after having seen the clip strongly modified.

In his last moment of scratching of head, the president has shared a video deepfake (not as convincing as most of the deepfakes) of his face superimposed on that of Bill Pullman for this global discourse pivot and powerful that Pullman has delivered as president Whitemore in the action film classic 1996 ” independence day.”

EZRyderX47 / Youtube

It has been announced by moviegoers and critics as one of the best moments of cinema of all time, and certainly presents as a powerful moment of true leadership in a time of uncertainty and fear in the world.

The president of Pullman’s Thomas J. Whitmore, was at this time that every part of the world research in a leadership in a time of uncertainty. He was calm and reasonable, insured and fearless, courageous and inspired, uniting and embracing all the world.

In other words, it was the kind of critics that have argued that the United States lacked at Donald Trump while COVID-19 continues to spread in the world, with a growing number of cases and deaths in the United States and abroad.

As States begin the process of reopening, Trump seems to be trying to present himself as the hero of the unification, the strength and inspiration in time of war, putting his face in “Independence Day”.

The one who created the video, which has not attempted to change the voice of a Pullman to match Trump, has also replaced several other faces in the clip so that personalities such as Donald Trump, Jr., Ted Cruz and the personalities of Fox News, Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson are also present. .

The star of “ID4”, Vivica A. Fox, was not impressed, not by Trump seizing the moment, inspiration from their film. “I can’t believe you are insulting our classic film this way!” she tweeted. “Typical behavior of a POS! You have never had the leadership or the courage to play this role!”

You can read it – as well as the original Trump – and other answers below:

Instagram / .

You have a story or advice to give us? Send an email to the publishers of TooFab in tips@toofab.com.

Instagram

