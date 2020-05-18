Bill Pullman is reacting to the video deep of Donald Trump on himself as the chairman of the Independence Day

Pullman has portrayed the president in the classic movie of 1996, many citing his global discourse of drama as one of the leadership moments the most inspiring film.

Even though we know can never be the real reasons why president Trump decided to insert himself in a moment of fictional inspirational leadership in the midst of a true global crisis, we know that the man who gave life to this speech originally thought.

“My voice belongs to me, and I am not running for the presidential elections this year,” said Pullman. The Hollywood Reporter after having seen the clip strongly modified.

In his last moment of scratching of head, the president has shared a video deepfake (not as convincing as most of the deepfakes) of his face superimposed on that of Bill Pullman for this global discourse pivot and powerful that Pullman has delivered as president Whitemore in the action film classic 1996 ” independence day.”

EZRyderX47 / Youtube

It has been announced by moviegoers and critics as one of the best moments of cinema of all time, and certainly presents as a powerful moment of true leadership in a time of uncertainty and fear in the world.

The president of Pullman’s Thomas J. Whitmore, was at this time that every part of the world research in a leadership in a time of uncertainty. He was calm and reasonable, insured and fearless, courageous and inspired, uniting and embracing all the world.

In other words, it was the kind of critics that have argued that the United States lacked at Donald Trump while COVID-19 continues to spread in the world, with a growing number of cases and deaths in the United States and abroad.

.

As States begin the process of reopening, Trump seems to be trying to present himself as the hero of the unification, the strength and inspiration in time of war, putting his face in “Independence Day”.

The one who created the video, which has not attempted to change the voice of a Pullman to match Trump, has also replaced several other faces in the clip so that personalities such as Donald Trump, Jr., Ted Cruz and the personalities of Fox News, Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson are also present. .

The star of “ID4”, Vivica A. Fox, was not impressed, not by Trump seizing the moment, inspiration from their film. “I can’t believe you are insulting our classic film this way!” she tweeted. “Typical behavior of a POS! You have never had the leadership or the courage to play this role!”

You can read it – as well as the original Trump – and other answers below:

Instagram / .

PRETENDING U KNOW WHAT YOU ARE DOING ?? CANT BELIEVE U ABUSE OUR CLASSIC FILM THIS WAY! BUT HI! TYPICAL BEHAVIOR OF THE POST! U NEVER HAD THE LEADERSHIP OR THE COURAGE TO DO THIS ROLE! NEVER! 😡👎🏾👎🏾 https://t.co/OBjdRftYSx – Vivica A. Fox (@MsVivicaFox) may 17, 2020

@MsVivicaFox

Is that 1000% would prefer that Bill Pullman is president. You are all about this life “No Peace” orangutan orange sloppy. You are here just to post fake videos on Independence Day? Would like to be independent of you and any man that publishes to your Twitter account as soon as possible – MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) may 16, 2020

@MichaelRapaport

he posted this fucking serious. the speech Bill Pullman Independence Day with his big head pressed against him and his cohorts of soldiers. that this happens? hallucinations induced by stress? am I dead and am now caught up in a whirlwind of hell on Twitter? @BrentSpiner? Help me? https://t.co/n4278504Ld – Jen Euston (@jeneuston) may 16, 2020

@jeneuston

Today, the former president has inspired the promotion 2020 and the current president has tweeted a video hacked independence day with the head badly photographed on the head of Bill Pullman. This happened. It is a fact. This is THE CONFIGURATION. This is why there is currently no good punchline. – Mike Birbiglia (@birbigs) may 17, 2020

@birbigs

…How dare you. In addition, you WANT to be Bill Pullman. This flower pet citrus is the definition of “Deep Fake”. # NotMyPresidentWhitmore https://t.co/WJe3pzydSX – Joe Lynch (@TheJoeLynch) may 16, 2020

@TheJoeLynch

It is closer to the tweet of Trumps💨real than Bill Pullman pic.twitter.com/C3GKzsh22a – Andyspur71 (@ andyspur71) may 17, 2020

@ andyspur71

You remember the part from independence day when president Bill Pullman has dodged the draft, insulted veterans and is hidden in the White House, while suggesting that the Americans inject themselves with Bleach and face a deadly threat without protection? No, me neither. – BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) may 16, 2020

@mmpadellan

The most sad of this confrontation of the independence day is that America is in need of that president Bill Pullman at this time and that Donald Trump is incapable of being a leader is passionate, empathetic and capable. What an embarrassment that he retweete a video highlighting its shortcomings. https://t.co/L33vBDx1an – Swingblade Betty (@SwingbladeB) may 16, 2020

@SwingbladeB

Jesus Christ, what excuse sick, pathetic and miserable for a man that he is. How anyone could regard it as anything other than a loose, meowing, weakened beyond me absolutely.

Put his head swollen and fat on the body of Bill Pullman is so low, ridiculously low. # TrumpIsAnIdiot pic.twitter.com/suwo4Svra6 – Frankp (@CogitoErgoWtf) may 17, 2020

@CogitoErgoWtf

Bill Pullman is mounted in a fighter, and has fought aliens.

Trunp ran 2 journalists and dodged the draft 5 times. – cfitzgerald (@michaelshand) may 16, 2020

@michaelshand

Everyone knows why Trump has chosen this scene from “Independence Day” – the president of this film is brave, courageous, willing to endanger his country.

In real life, there is NO sequence of Trump courageous. Be brave.

Then of course, he pretends.

“Bill Pullman” pic.twitter.com/nprxsZ10yY – Frankp (@CogitoErgoWtf) may 17, 2020

@CogitoErgoWtf

