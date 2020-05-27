Bill Sienkiewicz for the credits Cinema – Africa Daily News

It seems that an eternity has passed (the film should be released in 2018), but it seems that finally, as we have confirmed, in Augustwill land in theaters and a few new and sporadic updates to this topic will begin to fight your way through the labyrinth of the web: the artist– known to have collaborated on some volumes wonder the most iconic of the saga of New mutants As The saga of the demon bear – confirmed via his Twitter account that he had created the art work for the generic closing of the film.

Bill Sienkiewicz he is an exceptional artist, his use of different media for the creation of works of art and illustrations is one of the reasons which led many fans and readers to discuss the saga of New mutants and has already shared in the past of illustrations inspired by the counterparty cinematic characters in a paper, such as this beautiful illustration of Maisie Williams in the role of Wolfsbane:

This will be the style with which he has created the credits at the end of New mutants? What do you think? You like to be?

How long do you expect the film after more than two years of waiting?