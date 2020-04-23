Billie Eilish and Finneas offer a private concert of the home – Actu Billie Eilish

Containment requires, the stars must find ways to stay in touch with their fans. Billie Eilish and Finneas had been no exception to the rule and have, also, performed a concert for them. This live 50-minute performance was organised in support of the campaign, “Play It Forward”, which provides assistance to small businesses severely affected by the consequences of the health crisis.

Billie Eilish took advantage of this concert to the house to answer questions from users. The singer confided on his success, but also about the pandemic.

Just before interpret, for the first time the title “Ilomilo”, the young artist explained: “It’s about the loss of someone, or the fear of losing someone and it is almost inevitable. The feeling of losing something, like his keys or his phone, it was horrible and terrifying. Especially when you lose a person, it is a horrible impression, so it is about the feeling of being scared and the fact that it happens anyway.”