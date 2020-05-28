Billie Eilish and Justin Bieber: back on their history of friendship – News Billie Eilish

October 2018: Justin Bieber follows Billie Eilish on Instagram

Billie Eilish has never hidden her adoration for Justin Bieber. The singer is a big fan of the interpreter of “Baby” since his childhood. The girl has posters of him in her room, attend all his concerts… She tells the microphone of a radio show in california : “It was like my first love. It was the first person I fell in love. And in my head, he was also in love with me. It was like a one-way relationship.”

Billie Eilish is then known in the world and proved a massive hit thanks to its hits, in 2019. Justin Bieber is starting to monitor this closely, particularly on social networking sites. The interpreter of “Ocean Eyes” talking about his excitement in the face of this discovery, in an interview for Billboard : “I was in the show of Ellen DeGeneres, behind the scenes and I said to myself, ‘Oh.’ The first thing he sent me was a screenshot of a message that I had sent her in 2014… It was written ‘Hey Justin, I just wanted to talk. How are you? If it pleases you, answer.’ “

April 2019: The first meeting of Billie Eilish and Justin Bieber festival Coachella

The biggest dream of Billie Eilish was conducted on Sunday April 14, 2019, during the first weekend of the festival Coachella. While Justin Bieber made his big return on stage alongside Ariana Grande, it takes a few minutes to go to the VIP saloon after his performance. The singer then made a surprise move on to meet Billie Eilish. The young woman did not return as shown in the images shot at this time. The two artists immortalize the moment and share the photo on social networks.

Billie Eilish is back on this wonderful moment in interview for James Corden : “Honestly throughout the weekend, I was telling everyone : ‘Don’t make me surprise with Justin Bieber. I can’t. I was going to do the concert if it happens.’ And then I was at the concert of Ariana Grande, I was there watching, I continued on my way. And I saw it immediately. And he did not move, he looked at me just with his eyes. And I lost my head”.