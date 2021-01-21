CELEBRITIES

BILLIE EILISH AND ROSALÍA ANNOUNCE THE RELEASE OF THEIR EAGERLY AWAITED DUET "LO VAS A OLVIDAR"

Fans have been eagerly awaiting a collaboration between Billie Eilish and Rosalía for almost two years,  and now it’s finally time to hear it! 

The two pop stars have announced the release of their eagerly awaited featuring titled  “Lo Vas A Olvidar”, available from 18.00 (Italian time) on Thursday 21 January.

As we read from the post shared by Billie and Rosalía, the song will be part of the soundtrack of the second special episode of the Euphoria series dedicated to Jules.

 

Rumors about the making of a collaborative single by Billie Eilish and Rosalía began to circulate in February 2019, when the “Bad Guy” singer revealed in an interview that she locked herself in the studio with the Spanish artist for a session of registrations.

After months of silence, rumors had begun to circulate again in spring 2020, when Rosalía had said that she was spending the lockdown working on the duet with her colleague.

