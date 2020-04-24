Billie Eilish and Rosalia in collaboration, the tour of NLP delayed, the One Direction reunited for their 10-year-old… The little music of the week

This is the time to make a point about the music news that it was unwise to miss this week. Let’s start with Billie Eilish and Rosalia, who are currently in the process of working on a featuring ! Well, yes, the two singers have collaborated and we will be able to hear the title on the next album Rosalia. We continue with the One Direction that may well make their return for their ten years and this is Liam Payne, who himself has given all the details and Sam Smith and Demi Lovato have unveiled the video for their title “I’m Ready”. If you have missed, you are the hands just below as you will see, it is worth the trip !

This week we also learned that NLP has had to postpone his tour because of the sars coronavirus… Well, we suspected as much, but all of a sudden it will have to wait until the month of February 2021 to be able to go see Ademo and OUR on-stage. We continued with good news now, starting with the rapper Dinos who made her comeback by unveiling the video for her song Arob@se ! And finally, we end with a pillar of French rap : Rohff. Since the beginning of the containment, it does not stop spoiling his fans by dropping the excluded, and this week he unveiled the lyrics video of its latest title : Equal to myself.