BILLIE EILISH AND ROSALÍA: WHAT YOU WANT TO KNOW ABOUT GLASS NAILS IN THE VIDEO CLIP FOR “LO VAS A OLVIDAR”

All these months spent largely at home make you crave something more glamorous than a cloth face mask? Billie Eilish and Rosalía thought of giving the beautiful moment you were waiting for in their new video clip of ” Lo Vas an Olvidar “.

What are we talking about? Of their extraordinary manicures, the most poetic and sculptural nails we can remember.

A post shared by BILLIE EILISH (@billieeilish)

A post shared by LA ROSALÍA (@rosalia.vt)

If their two voices come together so perfectly, harmonizing and thrilling in unison in this song about broken love, their style couldn’t be more different. Billie and her oversized uniform, Rosalía, and her blatantly sexy style.

However, Gen Z’s two favorite singers have found common aesthetic ground in their frosty and romantic manicure.

Doing some investigation, we found the nail artist who created these works of art: her name is Sojin Oh. The manicurist explains on Instagram that to achieve the fluid effect she combined the classic nail gel with bubbles and blown glass flowers by artist Grace Wardlaw.

The inspiration? Leafing through the albums shared by Sojin Oh, we discover that he wanted to recreate the frost that freezes the flowers in early spring. An image that perfectly describes the poignant “Lo Vas an Olvidar”.

A post shared by 🇰🇷 ©️ (@sojinails)