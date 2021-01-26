CELEBRITIES

BILLIE EILISH AND ROSALÍA: WHAT YOU WANT TO KNOW ABOUT GLASS NAILS IN THE VIDEO CLIP FOR “LO VAS A OLVIDAR”

Posted on

All these months spent largely at home make you crave something more glamorous than a cloth face mask? Billie Eilish and Rosalía thought of giving the beautiful moment you were waiting for in their new video clip of  ” Lo Vas an Olvidar “. 

What are we talking about? Of their extraordinary manicures, the most poetic and sculptural nails we can remember.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BILLIE EILISH (@billieeilish)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by LA ROSALÍA (@rosalia.vt)

If their two voices come together so perfectly, harmonizing and thrilling in unison in this song about broken love, their style couldn’t be more different. Billie and her oversized uniform, Rosalía, and her blatantly sexy style.

However, Gen Z’s two favorite singers have found common aesthetic ground in their frosty and romantic manicure.

Doing some investigation, we found the nail artist who created these works of art: her name is  Sojin Oh. The manicurist explains on Instagram that to achieve the fluid effect she combined the classic nail gel with bubbles and blown glass flowers by artist Grace Wardlaw.

The inspiration? Leafing through the albums shared by Sojin Oh, we discover that he wanted to recreate the frost that freezes the flowers in early spring. An image that perfectly describes the poignant “Lo Vas an Olvidar”.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 🇰🇷 ©️ (@sojinails)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 🇰🇷 ©️ (@sojinails)

Related Items:,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

191
CELEBRITIES

TOM HANKS IS BALD – AND YOU WILL HAVE A HARD TIME RECOGNIZING HIM!

159
CELEBRITIES

Khloe Kardashian received a big diamond ring from Tristan Thompson

124
CELEBRITIES

Jessie J was hospitalized with Meniere’s syndrome

116
CELEBRITIES

Billie Eilish loses 100,000 followers on instagram for photos published

113
CELEBRITIES

Baby Archie draws massive praise as he wishes people ‘Happy New Year’

112
CELEBRITIES

Queen Elizabeth II delivers an emotional New Year’s message

110
CELEBRITIES

Liam Payne believes “there’s a lot to come” for One Direction

108
CELEBRITIES

Tom Cruise invests in anti-Covid-19 set

96
CELEBRITIES

MILEY CYRUS WHO HAS A SOFT SPOT FOR HARRY STYLES IS ONE OF US

92
CELEBRITIES

EMMA ROBERTS BECAME A MOTHER: THE SON WAS BORN WITH GARRETT HEDLUND

To Top