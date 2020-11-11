BILLIE EILISH ANNOUNCED THE RELEASE OF NEW SINGLE “THEREFORE I AM”

Get ready, because in a few days you will be able to hear new music by Billie Eilish. The pop star has announced the release of the unreleased single entitled “Therefore I Am”, available from Thursday 12 November.

“I’m so excited about this song,” Billie wrote on Instagram. We can’t wait to hear it too!

Even Finneas, brother, and close collaborator Billie pumped the release of “Therefore I Am”: “You are not ready”, wrote via social.

You are not ready https://t.co/p0rjBYlT7H — FINNEAS (@finneas) November 9, 2020

Billie Eilish’s latest unreleased single is “My Future”, released in the summer. The song showed the world a new version of the more self-confident singer, finding time for herself and wondering what’s in front of her.