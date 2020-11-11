BILLIE EILISH ANNOUNCED THE RELEASE OF NEW SINGLE “THEREFORE I AM”

Get ready, because in a few days you will be able to hear new music by Billie Eilish. The pop star has announced the release of the unreleased single entitled “Therefore I Am”, available from Thursday 12 November.
NEW SINGLE “Therefore I Am” OUT THURSDAY 11/12 AT 10AM PT. I’M SO EXCITED FOR THIS ONE🙈🙈🙈🙈
“I’m so excited about this song,” Billie wrote on Instagram. We can’t wait to hear it too!
Even Finneas, brother, and close collaborator Billie pumped the release of “Therefore I Am”: “You are not ready”, wrote via social.
You are not ready https://t.co/p0rjBYlT7H
— FINNEAS (@finneas) November 9, 2020
Billie Eilish’s latest unreleased single is “My Future”, released in the summer. The song showed the world a new version of the more self-confident singer, finding time for herself and wondering what’s in front of her.