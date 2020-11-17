BILLIE EILISH: CHECK OUT THE BEHIND THE SCENES VIDEO FOR “THEREFORE I AM”

Billie Eilish shared on her Instagram account the behind the scenes video of “Therefore I Am”, her latest unreleased single released a few days ago.

The series of clips and images posted by the singer shows how it all came together and how much fun she had to do it. Just think that “Therefore I Am” was filmed with a smartphone at 4 am in a deserted mall, the Glendale Galleria Shopping Mall, a place she was very familiar with during her early teens.

Scroll through the post below, there is also Billie trying to twerk on the set between breaks!

After watching the video for “Therefore I Am”, many Billie fans have read a hidden meaning, a sort of response from the pop star to the shameful comments about her body received a while ago.