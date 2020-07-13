Billie Eilish completely obsedée by the singer !

On the mic with Me & Dad Radio, the mother of Billie Eilish has revealed that her daughter had experienced difficult times due to Justin Bieber

If everyone is able to recognize the talent and the the success of Billie Eilishbe aware that she could never know everything. The fault with Justin Bieber. You are probably wondering what is the link between the two artists ? We will explain everything to you.

Because yes, indeed, there is a link between them. No, they are never together and are not of the same family. On the other hand, all the world knows that the husband of Hailey Baldwin is known from an early age.

For this reason, some of the emerging artists of today that could very well be Justin Bieber fan before you drill. Precisely, Billie Eilish is part of this category. In effect, as noted CNEWSthe mother recently gave an interview to “Me And My Father”, Radio.

Interview in which he recalled how his little girl was a fan of the canadian singer when she was young. This is what caused a lot of problems like she did know:

” One does not take you to see a therapist because they were so… she suffered a lot because of Justin Bieber. It was so intense, that it made you so uncomfortable ! “

Billie Eilish was to be hospitalized due to Justin Bieber

Apparently, very surprised, because what he had just heard, the artist met his mom: “Oh Really?! Oh, this is embarrassing “ . Before your mother does not specify what it was of him to whom she gave life when he listened to a specific title of Justin Bieber:

” You started to cry each time I heard the title “always As you love me”. We were on the road to take Billie to the dance, and she started to cry listening to this song, and the same player shoot again “back and forth” .

If you thought that Billie Eilish was going to deny the shovel, you were wrong. In fact, the former fan of Justin Bieber added to his tour: “I was watching the clip of this song and I cried “ .

We hope that by the time we are talking about, the singer finally able to not shed a tear listen to the music of Justin Bieber… Or watching one of his clips.

