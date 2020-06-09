Billie Eilish critical the Grammy Awards… Joe Exotic, think that the end is approaching for him…

Joe Exotic think he’s going to die in prison

Joe Exotic feels the end approaching. The former owner of the wildlife park Tiger King Park, we were able to see in the series Netflix The Kingdom of Tigers, who is currently serving a sentence of 22 years in prison, wrote a letter in which he states that he thinks he to die in prison, in two or three months, and calls for the presidential pardon.

“My soul is dead,” he wrote, before predicting his death in two or three months “, as the relays TMZ. In addition, Joe Exotic said that her husband, Dillon Passage, she is written more for months and that he feels abandoned. Difficult to disentangle the true from the false, as the character is accustomed to the effects of heat, but it is sure that in prison, the former king of the cats must feel like a lion in a cage…

Billie Eilish critical the Grammy Awards

Billie Eilish joined Tyler The Creator in his criticism of the Grammy Awards. In fact, according to the musician, the category of “urban” music would be inherently racist. “It is bad that as soon as someone who looks like me, and done something to the cross-section of genres, he is immediately put in the category of rap or urban music. I don’t like that word, “urban.” For me, it is a way to get rid of say the word in N., ” he explained last January.

A criticism to which the recent remarks of Billie Eilish echo. According to it, the music industry should not ” judge an artist by how he looks or how he dressed “, she explained to GQ. “Lizzo was not in the category of R & B? While she is more pop than me. If I wasn’t white I’d probably be in the category of rap. Why? Because we judge you according to what you look like, ” she continued.

Salma Hayek pays tribute to his friend Prince

Prince would have been 62 years old this Sunday 7 June. Her friend Salma Hayek, who had directed the video of his song Te Amo Corazonhe has made a glowing tribute on Instagram.

“With everything that is happening in the world, maybe many people will forget that it is the birthday of Prince, but not me. Our conversations of two hours on the phone I miss them more than ever, and every time that I look at the information, I wonder what he would think, what song he would write. My brother, as I would like you to be alive for this moment of which you have both dreamed about and long-awaited. Happy birthday, it begins ! “, she posted in the caption of a photo of the two of them, on the shooting of the video clip in question.

To celebrate this anniversary, his heirs have also posted a photo of a handwritten note by the artist, opposing the racism.