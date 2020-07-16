Billie Eilish, Doja Cat and Dua Lipa are the only women in the ranking of the biggest hits of this year

The year 2020 is already half-begun, the opportunity for the magazine Rolling Stone to consider the best songs and albums of these last six months. “The Box” Roddy Rica has destroyed everything in its path and becomes the largest tube between January and June. Still unknown a year ago, the artist was driven to a phenomenal speed, in the front of the stage. Its success managed to stay for eleven weeks at the top of the leaderboard The billboard. No other song is able to match the performance of this year. It continues today, truster charts with his recent collaboration with DaBaby in “Rockstar”.

His album Please, Excuse Me For Being Antisocial ranked second best-selling album in the united States, with 1.16 million copies sold. In the first step, we find The Weeknd with the result After Hours. Lil Baby and My TurnPost Malone and Hollywood”s Bleeding, Lil Uzi, and Vert Eternal Attack rounding out the top 5. A classification very rap, but also very masculine.

Few women artists are, fortunately, in the ranking of the most great songs. “Don’t Start Now” Dua Lipa and the “Say” of Doja Cat is placed respectively the fourth and fifth place. Megan You Stallion and Tones, And I also manage to get a place in the top 10. But, as pointed out Rolling Stonein the light of the top 100, the women are still very low. They represent only the 19 songs and 17 albums, that is to say, less than 20% of the table. A decrease of 7% compared with last year.

Side album, only Billie Eilish has managed to sneak into the top 10 of best selling albums. Chromatica Lady Gaga is ranked 19 and Rare Selena Gomez the 37. He remains visibly still a long way to go in the fight against gender inequalities and give women greater visibility.