BILLIE EILISH EXPLAINED HOW HER FAMILY HELPED HER WRITE THE FINAL VERSE OF “LO VAS A OLVIDAR” FT. ROSALÍA

Not only Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas – now an established creative couple – worked on the highly anticipated duet with Rosalía entitled “Lo Vas A Olvidar” but the whole Baird O’Connell family.

It was revealed to the singer, interviewed by Zane Lowe of Apple Music on the occasion of the release of “Lo Vas A Olvidar”. Billie said that to write the final verse of the song “You say it to me like it’s something I have any choice in / If I wasn’t important, then why would you waste all your poison?” Mom, Dad, Finneas, and Finneas’ girlfriend came to her aid.

“My mother, my father, Finneas, me and Finneas’s girlfriend Claudia all went to the studio and listened to the song – explains Billie – Finneas and I were like ‘Should we write this sentence now?

The pop star continued:

“I was sitting in the room with my whole family. All of us, including my father and mother, were like, ‘What if it was …’ We were all giving ideas. So technically they should have writing credit too because, in the end, we all wrote that sentence together. “

In “Lo Vas A Olvidar” you can hear Billie singing in Spanish for the first time. The duet with Rosalía was really long-awaited! Rumors about it began to spread in February 2019, when the “Bad Guy” singer revealed in an interview that she locked herself in the studio with the Spanish artist for a recording session.

After months of silence, rumors had begun to circulate again in spring 2020, when Rosalía had said she was spending the lockdown working on the duet with her colleague.