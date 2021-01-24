CELEBRITIES

BILLIE EILISH EXPLAINED HOW HER FAMILY HELPED HER WRITE THE FINAL VERSE OF “LO VAS A OLVIDAR” FT. ROSALÍA

Posted on

Not only Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas – now an established creative couple – worked on the highly anticipated duet with  Rosalía entitled  “Lo Vas A Olvidar” but the whole Baird O’Connell family. 

It was revealed to the singer, interviewed by Zane Lowe of Apple Music on the occasion of the release of “Lo Vas A Olvidar”. Billie said that to write the final verse of the song “You say it to me like it’s something I have any choice in / If I wasn’t important, then why would you waste all your poison?” Mom, Dad, Finneas, and Finneas’ girlfriend came to her aid.

“My mother, my father, Finneas, me and Finneas’s girlfriend Claudia all went to the studio and listened to the song – explains Billie –  Finneas and I were like ‘Should we write this sentence now?

The pop star continued:

“I was sitting in the room with my whole family. All of us, including my father and mother, were like, ‘What if it was …’ We were all giving ideas. So technically they should have writing credit too because, in the end, we all wrote that sentence together. “

In “Lo Vas A Olvidar” you can hear Billie singing in Spanish for the first time. The duet with Rosalía was really long-awaited! Rumors about it began to spread in February 2019, when the “Bad Guy” singer revealed in an interview that she locked herself in the studio with the Spanish artist for a recording session.

After months of silence, rumors had begun to circulate again in spring 2020, when Rosalía had said she was spending the lockdown working on the duet with her colleague. 

Related Items:

Recommended for you

Most Popular

168
CELEBRITIES

TOM HANKS IS BALD – AND YOU WILL HAVE A HARD TIME RECOGNIZING HIM!

132
CELEBRITIES

Khloe Kardashian received a big diamond ring from Tristan Thompson

97
CELEBRITIES

Jessie J was hospitalized with Meniere’s syndrome

93
CELEBRITIES

Billie Eilish loses 100,000 followers on instagram for photos published

89
CELEBRITIES

Queen Elizabeth II delivers an emotional New Year’s message

87
CELEBRITIES

Baby Archie draws massive praise as he wishes people ‘Happy New Year’

86
CELEBRITIES

Liam Payne believes “there’s a lot to come” for One Direction

85
CELEBRITIES

Tom Cruise invests in anti-Covid-19 set

83
CELEBRITIES

MILEY CYRUS WHO HAS A SOFT SPOT FOR HARRY STYLES IS ONE OF US

82
CELEBRITIES

EMMA ROBERTS BECAME A MOTHER: THE SON WAS BORN WITH GARRETT HEDLUND

To Top