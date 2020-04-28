Billie Eilish expresses all his love for Justin Bieber in the final episode of “Seasons” – News Justin Bieber

This is no longer a secret: Billie Eilish was one of the biggest fans of the world of Justin Bieber. The singer continues to proclaim his adoration for the Canadian in many of the interviews. It was therefore logical that the interpreter of the “Bad Guy” makes an appearance in the documentary series dedicated to Justin Bieber.

The last episode of “Seasons”, which has just released on YouTube sees the singer which does not dry up, once again, praise on Justin Bieber. You hear him say infront of the camera : “I am excited by everything he does. I don’t care if you go poo poo and that he puts it on a plate and he sells it. I’m excited! All that is Justin, I’m up for it.”

Billie Eilish note also how the interpreter of “Baby” has evolved. “I would say that it goes better and it makes me so happy because, you know, I’m more concern for him than anyone else in my life. The fact that it advance, even further, further, further, is enormous. I think it is the greatest of all that do can realize, because it can end easily.”