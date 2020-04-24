Billie Eilish goes back to, Justin Bieber and Quavo confirms their place, Dua Lipa made a grand entrance… The classification Billboard

You proposed a point on Nekfeu would quit rap and stop his career, we find ourselves today for the classification Billboard Hot100 in the United States. The Weeknd retains its first place with Blinding lights. Roddy, Rich remains second and Dua Lipa third. Post Malone wins a place with Circles. Same thing for Future & Drake, who are fifth and Harry Styles, who is now sixth. Doja Cat and Say so have won two seats, right behind it we found Justin Bieber and Quavo remain in eighth place in the ranking. Billie Eilish wins on it, 3 seater with everything i needed. Lewis Capaldi climbs in tenth position with Someone you loved.

On the side of the top-selling albums in the United States we find once again The Weeknd with “After Hours” in the first place. And then 50 seconds of summer that have won 60 seats compared to the last week ! “Eternal Attake” Lil Uzi Vert-drop place. Dua Lipa directly to the fourth place with “Future Nostalgia”. Lil Baby and Badbunny have both lost three seats… PartyNextDoor has landed directly in eighth position. As to Roddy Ricch he loses this week 3places, it is now ninth. Waiting for the next ranking, you should know that : Lady Gaga has unveiled the cover of his album Chromatica and his fans are shocked ! We’ll let you go find out why.