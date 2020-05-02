Billie Eilish, Halsey: these singers atypical that score! – Actu Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish, the dark side

Perhaps have you not yet discovered. If this is the case, do not delay to go and listen to the music Billie Eilish, and, in particular, its hit “Ocean Eyes” that was revealed in the United States and elsewhere in the world. Often presented as the “icon of the pop macabre” (a genre of music that it has set itself), the American-born in 2001 has cultivated a dark side that makes a singer unique. In his style of dress, in his writings, in his videos, through his universe, Billie Eilish offers something totally different from its competitors. Obsessed by the things that are not okay on Earth, the American reveals himself as someone who is pessimistic, the opposite of the female singers who tend to see life in pink. This does not prevent it to hit as evidenced by the success of his first albumWhen We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go ?”.

Halsey, an artist from the whole

Born in 1994 in New Jersey, Halsey launched his musical career a few years before Billie Eilish. Since its inception, the interpreter of the hit “Without Me” is it also the status associated with singer atypical. It must be said that over the years, the U.s. has multiplied the works of art and the discourse that legitimized this label. In his songs, Halsey regularly speaks of his personal life very complicated, and in particular its relationship toxic with his ex, G-Eazy. In her interviews, she did not hesitate to give his opinion on all subjects of society and to claim his or her sexual orientation (she is bisexual). As for his compatriot, his side atypical is, however, nothing an obstacle to its success.