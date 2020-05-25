Billie Eilish harvest 3 million dollars for the caregivers !

Billie Eilish has made an appearance on a broadcast Zoom. The star has allowed the family Weitz to harvest 3 million for the carers.

Thanks to her talent as a singer, Billie Eilish has led to the issuance Quarantunes of harvest $ 3 million for caregivers during the health crisis ! MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z !

In this difficult period, the stars are mobilized to provide assistance to those who need it. As well, Millie Bobby Brown has even distributed more than 40 000 meals the food bank of Altanta.

On the west coast of the USA, with celebrities such as Billie Eilish do the same. And Saturday, an extraordinary event took place in Los Angeles. For the 10th timeRichard Weitz, has put online a new concert Zoom.

With his daughter, the partner of WME began Quarantunes live at the Hollywood Bowl. Closed for the first time in 98 years of existence, the hall american has received numerous artists to benefit the Youth Orchestra Los Angeles.

But also No Kid Hungry, and many others. Among the artists, Billie Eilish was present to honor those who fought and risked their lives for the crisis related to the covid-19.

Billie Eilish sings for caregivers !

Billie Eilish has, therefore, made a special appearance during the evening. During the crisis the young woman had explained it to his fans the importance of staying at home.

An apparition that has contributed to the donation of $ 3 million. An amount collected by the Weitz in order to make a gift to caregivers.

In effect, Billie Eilish and the other stars these have helped to more than 10 associations to raise the money. A generous gesture that could make the buzz in the next few days.

The young woman of 18 years has therefore made a contribution her talent as a singer for the good cause. As a reminder, she’s just released his own clothing brand unisex for children.

