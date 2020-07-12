Billie Eilish has not been sent to therapy by his parents because of Justin Bieber

The singer Billie Eilish — Los Angeles Times/Polaris/Starface



Billie Eilish could well be the fan number 1 of Justin Bieber ! During the last episode of his show me & dad radio in the Apple of Music, the interpreter of Bad Boy left the word to her mother Maggie. And this last is remembered at the time that she and her husband were seriously concerned about the

all consumers of the passion that she had for her girl of Justin Bieber.

At this point I had thought to send him to therapy !

“It was thought to bring a therapy for you… you had about Justin Bieber. It was so intense. Made caused so much suffering ! “remembers Maggie May Baird

Billie Eilish assumes

A revelation that has shocked Billie Eilish, who, obviously, had never been aware of. A song of Justin Bieber actually had the power to put the future of the star in all its states, namely:

Always As you love me, released in 2012.

“We were on the way to take Billie to the dance, and she started to cry listening to this song, and the same player to shoot back again,” continued Maggie May Baird. An anecdote that has been forced to recognize Billie Eilish : “I was watching the clip of this song and I cried “.