BILLIE EILISH HAS REVEALED HER FAVORITE CHRISTMAS SONGS AND YOU’LL WANT TO ADD THEM TO YOUR PLAYLIST RIGHT AWAY

Billie Eilish goes classic when it comes to the holiday soundtrack!

The singer revealed her favorite Christmas carols in an interview on Apple Music, and her choices are all timeless.

The first song is ” Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas “, in the version sung by Frank Sinatra.

” I have to try hard not to put all of Frank Sinatra’s songs on this playlist, but even if I try I always put a lot of them – he joked – Frank Sinatra is one of my favorite artists ever. He is so legendary, unbearable and indescribable, his voice is magical to me and always reminds me of Christmas “.

The other is ” Santa Baby ” sung by Eartha Kitt, the first artist to have interpreted the song in 1953.

” I’m not very interested in new Christmas songs, the most recent – said Billie Eilish – I love the classics, the old ones. When I make a playlist for Christmas, I always go to classics “.

But there is space for a new Christmas song and it is that of his brother and collaborator Finneas. The 23-year-old recently released the track ” Another Year “.

” The words are perfect. I remember the first time he played it and I said to myself it was very nice. Pay attention to the words, especially in the first part. He is a genius of the lyrics ” assured Billie.