BILLIE EILISH HAS UPDATED FANS ON THE NEW ALBUM: SHE IS WORKING ON 16 SONGS

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair,  Billie Eilish gave updates on the new album that will make you very happy. The singer said she is currently working on 16 songs, which she LOVES all of them.

The 18-year-old revealed that she feels much more confident in her ability to write songs and communicate what she thinks.

“I think Finneas and I really got into the rhythm. We write them so quickly “ – explains Billie – ” There was a time, a month ago or something like that, where we kept texting the record company like, ‘Song did, another song is done, another song is done.’ So, I‘ve gotten a lot better. I love doing it a lot more. I really enjoy it now and I feel like I’m pretty good now. “

Below you can check out Vanity’s interview with Billie:

On November 12, the pop star released the unreleased single  “Therefore I Am”, accompanied by a music video  (you can see it again below) directed by Billie herself and shot in a deserted shopping center, the Glendale Galleria Shopping Mall, a place for her. very familiar during his early teens.

