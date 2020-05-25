Billie Eilish is a fan of Nicki Minaj! – Actu Billie Eilish

Revealed a few years ago on the international scene, Billie Eilish is now a reference. With hits such as “Bad Guy”, “You Should See Me In a Crown”, or even “No Time To Die”, the first title of the soundtrack of the next James Bond, the young american singer proved a massive hit.

But where does his inspiration come from? Recently when questioned on this subject, Billie Eilish has cited another figure in the music… Nicki Minaj. According to her, the rapper has all the qualities to be a famous artist: “Nicki Minaj is the reason where, in any case, my inspiration for years, she explained. Everyone knows that Nicki Minaj is like the queen in different voices.”