BILLIE EILISH IS READY TO CHANGE HER HAIR COLOR AND HAS REVEALED WHEN SHE WILL

How can we summarize Billie Eilish’s style? Exaggerated manicures, oversized designer suits, and, above all,  inky black hair with fluorescent green roots.

But hold on tight, because the 19-year-old’s signature look will change very soon. This was revealed by the singer of “Therefore I Am” with a video on her Instagram Stories, which you can see here taken from a fan account:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nancy (@billiee_._eilish)

” Fuck it guys. Stop fooling me, my god! ” Billie laughs in the video. ” I’m making you an album, f ** k. I won’t let it out if you keep making fun of my hair. Shut up! ”

” I’ll change my hair after the documentary is released,” he adds. ” It will be the end of an era, I will give you a new era … I have an announcement to make, I have some stuff ready to release .”

What documentary are you talking about? The World’s A Little Blurry,  a special documentary about his life and career. When it comes out? on  February 26  on Apple TV. 

So, that means, in a couple of months we will find out what the new look of the new era of Billie Eilish will be like. Uncontainable enthusiasm <3

