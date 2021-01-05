CELEBRITIES

BILLIE EILISH IS THE MOST AWARDED FEMALE ARTIST OF 2020

Posted on

Also in 2020, the star of Billie Eilish shone like never before. Suffice it to say that in the last 12 months the singer has received the beauty of 54 statuettes, including 6 Guinness World Records, 5 Grammy Awards, 3 Billboard Music Awards, and a Brit. Billie has thus become the most awarded female artist of 2020.

Only applause for her!

 

An even bigger achievement if you think that over the past year the singer hasn’t released any albums, but “only” a handful of unreleased singles like “My Future” and  “Therefore I Am”.

Billie said she is currently working on her new album – the second of her career – the ideal follow-up to  “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?”, released in March 2019.

