Billie Eilish loses 100,000 followers on instagram for photos published

Billie Eilish decided to participate in a viral challenge of posting photos on social networks, and responded to the request of two users, but lost at least 100,000 followers.

The young singer accepted the challenge of a user who asked her to show an image of which she was proud, and another to show the lock screen of her phone.

At the first challenge, she published a photo of some drawings made by herself, and that are huge breasts, as well as bodies of naked women with snakes tangled in their figure.

A user pointed out to Billie that after this publication, she had lost 100,000 followers, because apparently, they did not like those images, to which she replied: “I am laughing, all of you babies, you shake my head.”

The other challenge was also met, and showed the lock screen of his cell phone, which has the image of two naked women hugging.

Billie Eilish recently got upset with fans who made fun of her green hair, and warned them, “My God, I’m fucking making you an album. I won’t take it out if they keep making fun of my hair. Shut up! ”.