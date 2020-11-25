BILLIE EILISH MADE THE FIRST INFINITE MUSIC VIDEO TO CELEBRATE “BAD GUY” 1 BILLION VIEW

Billie Eilish is one of the most brilliant artists around and this latest idea is yet another proof. To celebrate the one billion views on YouTube of her hit “Bad Guy”, the singer has decided to make the first infinite music video in the world.

The project is called “Infinite Bad Guy” and combines hundreds of thousands of cover videos of the song made by fans. At each viewing the clip changes, modifying the sequence of contributions. The sense of the initiative is well explained in the teaser that you find below.

To see “Infinite Bad Guy” instead, you have to connect to the billie.withyoutube.com site.

The single “Bad Guy” was released worldwide on March 29, 2019, as the fifth from Billie’s debut album “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?”. The lyrics and music were written by the singer together with her brother Finneas.

During an interview, the two explained that the sound of the refrain was inspired by the video game Plants Vs. Zombies and the theme song of Wizards of Waverly Place (in Italy known as The Wizards of Waverly ), a TV series that had as its protagonist Selena Gomez.