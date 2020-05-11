Billie Eilish makes it an adorable blink of an eye !

In his Story, Instagram, Camila Cabello thanked the singer Billie Eilish the cute wink as she passed.

It is a sweet message that has been sent to Camila Cabello Billie Eilish. The young woman took her Story Instagram to express his gratitude to the singer.

The friendships between the celebrities actually exist. And Camila Cabello is well placed to talk about it.

The young woman has established a friendship very strong with many renowned artists. Among them, Taylor Swift.

Over the years the two popstars have, therefore, multiplied the appearances as a whole. In an interview given to NME magazine, the sweetheart of Shawn Mendes spoke about his friendship with the singer of country.

“I love the way she talks to the crowd. It plays in stadiums of 60,000 people every night, but she has the gift to speak to them as if there was only one person in front of it “, she said, appreciative of his friend.

And Taylor Swift is not the only artist adored by Camila Cabello. The young woman loves Billie Eilishand it is reciprocal.

Billie Eilish is a nod to Camila Cabello

This weekend, Billie Eilish has, therefore, given an interview to Me & Dad Radio. The artist is back on the songs that she loved and that she was under-rated.

Among them, the singer brings to mind the song Crown. The song, interpreted by Camila Cabello and Grey has for almost three years.

The song is released on the occasion of the film Bright with Will Smith. Even if it is not included in the last album of Camila Cabello, this has not prevented Billie Eilish to speak well.

She has said : “Crown of Camila and Grey, this song is for me, under-rated. I mean, it is so good “, she confided to the radio.

And the dad of the artist is of the same opinion. “I think, therefore, that it is one of the best pop songs of the world “, has been assigned to the producer. Words that have so touched Camila Cabello.

The popstar shared the excerpt of the interview with Billie Eilish in Story Instagram. She added : “Ok I love you, thank you Billie and your dad for having spoken of the Crown with Grey ! If I had a radio show, I would have put all of your songs.” It’s beautiful !

Tags : Billie Eilish Camila Cabello – Camila Cabello – Camila Cabello 2020 – Camila Cabello News – Camila Cabello Billie Eilish – Camila Cabello Instagram – Camila Cabello message